Jemimah Rodrigues: When courage meant owning her anxiety

Sport loves a comeback story and cricket, thanks to its expansive canvas, offers ample opportunities.

And when Jemimah Rodrigues played the knock of a lifetime on Thursday night at the DY Patil Stadium to orchestrate a victory for the ages against perennial foes Australia in the semifinal of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, she helped script a comeback story that is bound to entice many a Bollywood script writer.

But it was only when she spoke at the post-match press conference that the realization dawned - not only had she pulled off an epic heist for her team, she had also exorcised her inner demons that threatened to destroy her from within.

A shocking revelation

“I was going through a lot of anxiety at the start of the tournament,” she began, and thereafter went on to make a chilling revelation.

“It (anxiety) was a lot. I used to call my mum and cry the entire time and let it all out. When you're going through anxiety, you feel numb, you're trying to be yourself,” she added.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Jemimah has spoken about the topic.

In 2019, she put up a post praising English cricketer Sarah Taylor for having dealt with similar struggles. And she is not the only one to have spoken publicly on the topic. From Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to Ben Stokes, Jonathan Trott and Sarah Taylor, several cricketers have been vocal about mental health.

Even after having major anxiety issues and dealing with its struggles, with pain no one can ever fully understand, you fought back did things beyond extraordinary on the cricket field!! 🙌🏻

Thank You for inspiring the millions of us 🙏

You will be missed, my all time Favourite 💛 pic.twitter.com/OlyFDvh3vo — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) September 28, 2019

But what made headlines was how anxiety was eating into a young woman, who from her public depictions of song and dance, could well be the last person that anyone could possibly associate with mental trauma.

“Things kept getting worse, first I was dropped for the previous World Cup. Then I got out for zero in the first match. Next match I got a great start, couldn't convert it. Again, getting a zero, then being dropped. So, just when I though now its going to happen, things got worse and worse,” she revealed.

Luckily for Jemimah, there were people standing by her.

Being real

From her mates to her family, the batter had more than just a shoulder to lean on.

“Smriti helped me, she knew what I am going through. There’s been Radha who has always been there taking care of me. I’m so blessed to have friends i can call family,” she said.

Jemimah’s revelations quickly went viral and drew praise from several quarters. Legendary Indian batter VVS Laxman was quick to share the video with a note of appreciation: “It’s about standing tall when adversity hits and backing yourself with belief. You will have doubts, anxiety and negative thoughts but champions win that internal battle, absorb pressure and stay unsatisfied until the team’s goal is achieved. Well done, Jemi.”

This is what mental toughness, killer instinct and true aggression look like. It’s about standing tall when adversity hits and backing yourself with belief. You will have doubts, anxiety and negative thoughts but champions win that internal battle, absorb pressure and stay… pic.twitter.com/54SlWsMC55 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 31, 2025

Similarly, Deepika Padukone, who has been vocal about her own battles with anxiety said that Jemimah’s account, “will inspire countless others to face their own unseen battles.”

At a time when sportspersons are judged on statistics and records, Jemimah’s gutsy confession is not a depiction of weakness, but instead, one of strength.

Her story is proof that battles fought in the mind can often be harder than those endured on the ground. But with perseverance, belief and a support system, it is indeed possible to emerge from the depths of despair and excel.

Against Australia, when the odds appeared insurmountable, not only did Jemimah Rodrigues wield the willow with aplomb for India, she batted for everyone that constantly fights the headwinds whilst striving to hold things together, even when failure appears inevitable.

And in doing so, she showed the world that when expectations mount and anxiety eats into a person’s psyche, it is possible to stay in the game, seek help, take singles, return another day and emerge victorious.

Because sometimes, the bravest knock come not from power but from being real.