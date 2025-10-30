Jemimah Rodrigues' heroics takes India to final of Women's ODI World Cup

When Australia put 338 on the board after winning the toss on an overcast Navi Mumbai evening, even the most die-hard Indian fan knew that the hosts had their work cut out.

But thanks to a stellar batting display from India, the 'women in blue' pulled off an improbable 5-wicket victory over seven-time world champions Australia in the semi-final of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night.

🚨#Breaking | India Women achieve the greatest run chase in the history of the Women's ODI World Cup!!



IND Women win by 5 wickets!!



Australia: 338/10

India: 341/5 (48.3/50)



Jemimah Rodrigues 127 (134)*



📸Getty#wcwc2025 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/rHYKZWQNVg — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 30, 2025

Leading the charge for India was Jemimah Rodriges, whose 127* (134) contained 14 hits to the fence. And giving her company was skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who played a strokeful 89 (88).

In chasing Australia 338, the Indian women had achieved the highest success run chase in the history of Women's ODI cricket. Such was the enormity of the victory that Indian dugout sprinted out to the middle with arms aloft, almost in disbelief.

Australia on the charge

At the outset, Alyssa Healy did not hesitate in opting to bat after winning the toss.

Her contribution with the bat, however, was not to come on the big night. Coming to the party for Australia though was Phoebe Litchfield, who stroked away to a memorable 119 (93).

Giving her company was the experienced Ellyse Perry, who scored 77 (88).

India did peg away with crucial wickets in the middle overs, but a late surge from Ashleigh Gardner 63 (45) ensured that Australia posted 338/10, the highest score in the history of the Women's ODI World Cup.

For the hosts, Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) picked up the bulk of the wickets.

Sensational Jemimah

Playing the sheet anchor role for the hosts was 'player of the match' Jemimah Rodrigues.

Her knock, however, was fortuitous in nature and she was the beneficiary of two dropped catches.

"It feels like a dream," she said, after the game, in an interview with the broadcasters.

"I didn't know I was batting at three. I was taking a shower and just 5 mins before, I got to know I was batting at three," she said, holding back tears.

India has previously been guilty of failing to get over the finish line and quite naturally, Jemimah was aware of the task at hand.

"We've lost at crunch situation (before). I wanted to take India over the line," she said.

And come Sunday, India will take on South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai in pursuit of their first ever Women's ODI World Cup triumph.