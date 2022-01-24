Sri Lanka seal final spot in Commonwealth Games cricket event

The Sri Lanka women's team beat Bangladesh to win the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers Tournament held in Malaysia on Monday. Sri Lanka have thus become the 8th and final team to qualify for the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket event.

Sri Lanka made 136/6 in 20 overs, with Chamari Athapaththu starring with 48 runs. Bangladesh made 114/5 in reply.

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka have defeated Bangladesh by 22 runs to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hti5HFkqQ7 — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022

Sri Lanka are placed in Group B alongside England, New Zealand and South Africa. Group A has India, Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. Hosts England and the six highest ranked sides as of 1 April 2021 gained automatic qualification.



The group matches will be played from July 29 to August 4 this year. The medal matches - featuring the top four teams - will be held on August 7.

This will be cricket's first inclusion in the Commonwealth Games since a 'List A' men's tournament was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games. The matches will be played under Twenty20 format and there will only be a women's tournament.



This will be the first time cricket matches with international status is played at the Commonwealth Games