Question about team selection as Indian women gear up for pink-ball Test

After a nerve-wrecking defeat in the second ODI, Team India bounced back quite well in the next to clinch the final ODI in another nail-biting fashion. With this, India have added two points to their tally in the multi-format series against Australia.



In both the cases, it was veteran India speedster Jhulan Goswami who faced the final overs – while in the second ODI she failed to win the match with the ball, in the third one, she took the team home with the bat after spearheading the bowling attack and registering the figure of 3 for 37. However, the focus has shifted to the one-off Test now which will be played with the pink ball. And, for India, they are going to experience it for the first time. Team India last time played against Australia in a Test way back in February 2006 at Adelaide. Both Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami had played there. While Mithali didn't have a good show, Goswami starred with the ball with four for 43 in 24 overs. Ahead of the much-anticipated Pink-ball Test, Team India got a massive blow as their vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur hasn't been recovered yet and will miss the Test as well. However, some of the spots are fixed like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to open the innings for India whereas Mithali Raj will come at four, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana will come in the lower middle-order. On the other hand, Taniya Bhatia, who had a great debut in Test against England both with the bat and the gloves, is likely to continue in place of Richa Ghosh.

Meanwhile, there are a few more options in the squad to take over Kaur's position, namely Punam Raut, Yastika Bhatia as well as Jemimah Rodrigues. While Raut hadn't featured in the ODI series alongside Rodrigues, the latter had a successful stint in The Hundred and Yastika had a successful debut in the ODI series as well.

As far as bowling unit is concerned, India played two off-spinners and three pacers in their last Test match against England in June. But, for the day-night Test against Australia, if they want to include one extra spinner then Rajeshwari Gayakwad could be the one as well. While Goswami will spearhead the pace attack, it is expected that either Shikha Pandey or Meghna Singh could be the other pacer. "We are quite pleased with the way the three fast bowlers have bowled in the ODI series. Jhulan being the most experienced and she is helping the others -- Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna. I think we do have some quality seamers in Meghna and Pooja, we do have Shikha Pandey also. I think it is a good pace department that we now have in the side," said the India skipper.

