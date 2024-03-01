BCCI to bring back zonal women's red ball cricket tournament

The Board of Cricket for Control in India is set to conduct a senior inter-zonal red-ball tournament to bring back women's red-ball cricket.

The tournament will be conducted in Pune from 28th March.

The move comes after the Indian women's team's return to Test cricket. The side has played Tests against Australia and England in recent years. Domestic red-ball cricket for women was last held in 2018.



The tournament will be hosted by the Maharashtra Cricket Association with six teams representing East, West, North, South, Central, and North-East zones.

They will be competing in a series of five matches to be played across three days each, which is a day more than the two-day games played in the 2018 season.

Multi-Day women's cricket is back after 6 long years.

The following teams will participate:



• East Zone

• West Zone

• North Zone

• South Zone

• North East Zone

The tournament will begin right after the ongoing Women's Premier League, which ends on March 17.



It will start with the quarterfinals between East Zone and North East Zone and West Zone and Central Zone on March 28 with the semifinals slated on April 3. The final is scheduled for April 9.

It is a good decision by BCCI to capitalize on the hype caused by the Women's Premier League (WPL) and the recent success of the Indian women's team in red-ball cricket.

The tournament will mean that more young players get a chance to play red-ball cricket apart from the white-ball action going throughout the year.