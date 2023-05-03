BCCI starts looking for Senior Women's Team Head Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started looking for a head coach for the Indian senior women's cricket team. The body posted a circular on their website welcoming applications for the position.

Earlier this year, the Indian team went into the T20 Women's World Cup without the guidance of a head coach. In fact, up until January, the team did not have any coaches at all. It was then when batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was appointed.

The women's national team's last head coach in Ramesh Powar was shifted to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru by the BCCI in December last year. To date, the national team functions without someone working the role of the head coach.

The 'Key Accountabilities' as mentioned in the BCCI's notice include:

Guiding and supporting the specialised coaching staff to build a strong Senior Women’s National Team.

Give strategic direction to the team management.

Develop women’s cricket coaching set up.

Develop position papers on all women’s cricket related matters.

Determine and monitor the compliance of the set standards of fitness and high performance of NCA with the Women’s National Team.

Address media as instructed by BCCI from time to time.

Adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI.

Moreover, other requirements for the role include the likes of being able to manage people, have the ability to make a team work, be quick on one's feet in the case of solving problems, and have commendable communication skills.

Candidates can apply till 6pm IST on May 10, 2023, after which the portal will be closed.