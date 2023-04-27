Log In
BCCI announces annual contract for Indian women's team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the central contract for the 2022-23 season.

Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana in action for India (BCCI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 April 2023 7:23 AM GMT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced the central contract for the 2022-23 season. While the players were divided into three grades - A,B,C, the BCCI did not divulge the amount the cricketers will be pocketing.

Three players - captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, and all-rounder Deepti Sharma, were named in Grade A.

Grade B includes a total of five players namely Renuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

On the other hand, Yastika Bhatia, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, and Meghana Singh were all named in Grade C.

More to follow

