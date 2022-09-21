Women's Cricket
Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead 15-member Indian squad
The BCCI, on Wednesday, announced the Indian cricket team for the upcoming 2022 Women's Asia Cup. The tournament will be played in the T20 format at Sylhet, Bangladesh from 1st to 15th October.
The Indian squad consists of 15 players with Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain and Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. While Taniya Bhatia and Simran Bahadur have been kept on standby, the veteran Shikha Pandey continues to stay out of the team.
The rest of the squad remains similar to the one which recently played the T20I series in England.
Indian Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire
Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur
India will open its campaign on 1st October against Sri Lanka in the round-robin stage. They will then play Malaysia on 3rd October, and UAE on 4th October, before taking on Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh on 7th and 8th October respectively. India will play Thailand in their final round-robin game on 10th October.