Amol Muzumdar set to be Indian women's cricket team head coach

Domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar is set to become the Indian women's cricket head coach.

According to PTI, it was Muzumdar, the former Mumbai batter, who impressed the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) the most during the interviews of the short-listed candidates in Mumbai on Monday.

The CAC comprised Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik. The others who were interviewed were former Durham coach Jon Lewis and Tushar Arothe, who had already served as India head coach before resigning in 2018.

The development comes days before the commencement of India's tour of Bangladesh. India were without a head coach since December last year when Ramesh Powar was sacked.

"The CAC was most impressed with Amol's presentation who was very clear in his plans for the women's team. The other presentations were good too but his was by far the best. He will most likely be recommended for the job," a BCCI official told PTI.

Muzumdar, who was most recently the head coach of Mumbai Ranji side and has had stints with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and South African national team, was the only one who appeared for the interview in person.

Muzumdar's first assignment will be the tour of Bangladesh, beginning July 9. India will play three T20s and as many ODIs in Mirpur.

India will host women's ODI World Cup in September 2025.



Muzumdar amassed more than 11,167 runs in first-class cricket but despite piling on the runs, he could never make it to the Indian team.

(With PTI inputs)