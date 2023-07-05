'Alyssa Healy wouldn't do it': Sophie Ecclestone on Ashes stumping saga

Reacting to the biggest question in world cricket at the moment - should a wicketkeeper stump a batter if he wanders out of his crease - England's Sophie Ecclestone said it is not a question the women's game would have to deal with, because 'Alyssa Healy wouldn't do it'.

“If Alyssa did that… I think she’s more of a pro (than Alex Carey) to not do that, so we need to just move on from it now," Ecclestone told The Independent ahead of the second women’s Ashes T20 at The Oval on Wednesday.

The world of cricket has been in upheaval since Australian men's team wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps after Jonny Bairstow ducked the final ball of the over and set off to talk to partner during a men's Ashes Test last week.

Both the Australian and English Prime Ministers have gotten involved, indicating how seriously the incident has been taken by the wider world.

But Ecclestone, England's leading spin bowler, looked to play down the issue.

“To be honest I wasn’t really watching it. I haven’t had too much interest in that... Jonny is obviously a bit upset about it," she said.

Ecclestone may claim that the women's game is safe from such stumpings, but England's troubles are currently across both men's and women's cricket. Australia won the first women's Ashes Test last week. The second Test begins on Wednesday as England look to keep the series alive.