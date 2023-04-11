Actor Arjun Kapoor to bear expenses of 11-year-old cricketer

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has put his weight behind women's cricket. He has decided to bear the expenses of a talented 11-year-old cricketer from Mumbai till she becomes an adult as the girl is from a poor background.

11-year-old Anisha Rout was in the local news recently after it came to light that the opening batter for the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai undergoes an unbelievable daily routine to pursue cricket. For training, she travels 80 km a day for eight hours seven times a week to achieve her dream of playing cricket professionally.

It was after these reports that the actor Arjun Kapoor has jumped in.

Anisha's father Prabhat told IANS, "As parents, we want the best for our children but training to become a world-class cricketer is expensive. Ansiha wants to become Sachin Tendulkar of female cricket and bring glory to our country.



Calling the actor's help a 'godsend', he added, "It takes a lot of load off my shoulders and I can't thank him enough. It is important for Anisha to get the best equipment as a cricketer and now she will have everything until she turns 18."

A resident of Panvel, the 11-year-old Anisha has already played inter-district cricket at the U15 level in Maharashtra. She was originally inspired to take up cricket after she saw the film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Anisha has been in the news recently after it came to light she has scored three half-centuries for the MIG Club.