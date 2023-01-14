8 IPL franchises bid for Women's IPL teams

A total of eight out of the ten IPL franchises are in contention to own the five Women's IPL teams on offer ahead of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Some of the most successful IPL teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capital, and the defending champions Gujarat Titans have all put their hats in the ring, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The only two IPL teams yet to confirm their interest in Women's IPL are Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

The BCCI is expected to open the sealed bids and reveal the franchises and winning cities which will feature in the inaugural edition of Women's IPL on 25th January.

Though the BCCI is yet to confirm the dates, the first-ever edition of Women's IPL is expected to be held in early March 2023.