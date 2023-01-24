4 Indians named in ICC Women's T20I team of the year

The ICC, on Monday, named its Women's T20I Team of the Year with New Zealand's Sophie Devine as the captain. The team also included four Indians - the most for any country.

The Indians named in the 2022 ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year include Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Thakur.

The Indian vice-captain Mandhana enjoyed a terrific year with the bat, scoring 594 runs at a strike-rate of 133.48. She was the fourth highest run-getter in T20Is last year.

With 29 wickets at an average of 18.55 and 370 runs at a strike-rate of 136.02, Deepti Sharma was a no-brainer selection in the team.

The designated wicket-keeper of the ICC Women's T20I team of the year, Richa Ghosh struck at more that 150 in 2022 while scoring 259 runs with 13 sixes.

The breakout star of the year for India, Renuka Thakur finished the year with 22 wickets at an economy rate of mere 6.50 runs.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (c), Tahila McGrath, Ash Gardner, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Ecclestone, Inoka Ranaweera, Renuka Thakur