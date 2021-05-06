2 weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy loses her sister

In a heartbreaking loss for Indian all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy, her sister succumbed to Covid during the early hours of this morning. This has been an absolute devastating week for her and it was barely a fortnight since she lost her mother in similar circumstances.



She tweeted about it last month and said "Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same".

Her sister, Vatsala Shivakumar was suffering from Covid after the entire family did a round of testing back in April. Her previous coach, Irfan Sait posted an Instagram story about the incident earlier this morning.

Heart goes out to Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy who has now lost her sister to Covid-19. Despite losing her mother to the virus last month, Veda has been amplifying tweets to help others with Covid resources.



Veda Krishnamurthy has played a total of 48 ODI's and 76 T20 matches for the country and is a product of the KIOC academy in Karnataka. She has established herself as an integral part of the women's team over the past decade and made her debut for the Indian team back in June 2011 against Australia.

Our thoughts are with the family during this time.



