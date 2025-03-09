Khelo India Winter Games 2025 kick off in Gulmarg

The highly anticipated Khelo India Winter Games 2025 commenced in the breathtaking, snow-clad landscapes of Gulmarg on Sunday, promising a grand spectacle of winter sports.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha arrived from Jammu to formally inaugurate the event, signaling the start of an exhilarating finale to this year's national-level winter sports competition.

The Khelo India Winter Games, an initiative to promote winter sports in India, features a diverse range of disciplines, including Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Ice Hockey, Figure Skating, Speed Skating, Snow Rugby, and Ice Stock Sport.

The event, originally scheduled for February 22-25, had to be postponed due to insufficient snowfall but is now set to deliver high-octane action on pristine white slopes.

Recap: Ladakh leads after first leg

The first leg of the competition, held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, saw the Union Territory of Ladakh emerge as the overall leader, bagging seven medals, including four golds. Tamil Nadu followed closely with five medals, including three golds, while Maharashtra, despite securing 10 medals, could only manage two golds, placing them third in the tally.

As the competition now shifts to Gulmarg, over 350 athletes representing 11 states, two Union Territories, and central forces such as the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have gathered for the high-stakes finale. With the Indian Army determined to reclaim its supremacy, the upcoming events are expected to witness fierce competition.

Tight security measures in place

To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, a multi-layered security arrangement has been implemented in Gulmarg.

Security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and other law enforcement agencies, have been deployed under a well-coordinated security plan.

The area is being closely monitored through CCTV surveillance, anti-sabotage checks, and regular patrolling to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, assured that comprehensive crowd and traffic management plans have been put in place to facilitate hassle-free movement for both athletes and visitors.

The opening day of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 featured some of the most thrilling competitions, including: Alpine Skiing: Men's Slalom, Nordic Skiing: Men's 10km, Women's 5km, Ski Mountaineering: Men's & Women's Sprint, Snowboarding: Men's Slalom.

Sharing his insights on the event, Feroz Ahamed, a professional skiing coach, highlighted the need for better infrastructure in India to support winter sports. He remarked, “In winter sports, we are still far behind Europe. During my visit to Italy, I saw nearly 6,000 registered ski slopes, while in India, such facilities are almost nonexistent. It’s time we invest in better infrastructure to help our players compete at the global level.”

Several athletes also expressed their excitement about competing in Gulmarg's natural snow terrain. Bawani, a skier from Karnataka who won gold in Women's Nordic Skiing, shared her delight. She said, “Competing in Gulmarg is a dream come true. The natural snow here offers an incredible experience. My message to aspiring athletes is to keep pushing forward — success is not just about medals, it's about the journey and determination.”

A boost for Sports and tourism in Kashmir

Officials and sports enthusiasts believe that the Khelo India Winter Games will not only promote winter sports in India but also provide a significant boost to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, Nusrat Gazalla, expressed optimism about the event's impact, stating, “This event is not only a milestone for winter sports but also a huge boost for tourism. The enthusiasm among athletes and organizers is remarkable, and we are looking forward to a spectacular tournament.”

With the competition heating up and athletes eager to make their mark, the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent, perseverance, and sportsmanship. The next few days are expected to witness intense competition as participants battle for top honors in various disciplines.

As Gulmarg transforms into India's winter sports capital, the event is set to leave a lasting impact on the future of winter sports in the country.