Arif Khan qualifies for the Winter Olympics 2026 in Slalom event

Indian alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has secured his qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to be held in Milano Cortina.

The 35-year-old skier from Jammu and Kashmir will compete in the slalom event, marking his second consecutive Olympic appearance after representing India at Beijing 2022.

Arif Khan has been a trailblazer for Indian winter sports. At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he was India's sole representative and the first Indian skier to qualify for both slalom and giant slalom. His journey in skiing began early—his father, Yasin Khan, owns a ski equipment shop in Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination in Jammu and Kashmir. Arif first hit the slopes at the age of four and has since dedicated his life to the sport.

The men’s slalom races will take place at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio, known for its challenging courses. Arif accumulated enough FIS points to secure automatic qualification in slalom, proving his consistency on the international circuit.

While his place in slalom is confirmed, Arif Khan is now targeting qualification in the Giant Slalom event. His upcoming races will determine whether he can add another event to his Olympic campaign.

With Arif Khan securing a place at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Indian winter sports continue to make strides on the global stage.