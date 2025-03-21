Climate Vulnerability: National Ski and Snowboard C'ship faces third consecutive cancellation

The National Ski and Snowboard Championship 2025 has been postponed twice this year due to insufficient snowfall.

Originally scheduled in Auli, Uttarakhand, from January 29 to February 2, the event was rescheduled for March 16 to 19 in anticipation of fresh snowfall.

However, the required snow levels failed to materialize, leading to another postponement and raising the likelihood of a third consecutive cancellation.

India’s winter sports destinations in crisis

Auli, Uttarakhand’s premier winter sports hub, has struggled to host national events due to erratic snowfall.

The National Championship was last held there in February 2019 after a four-year gap caused by inadequate snow.

The event was canceled in 2023 for the same reason and in 2024 due to land subsidence in nearby Joshimath, which caused severe structural damage. Additionally, two international FIS ski events—one in 2018 and another in 2023—were scrapped due to insufficient snow.

Auli, situated in Chamoli district at an altitude of 8,200-10,000 feet, is known for its scenic ski slopes and typically deep snow cover of up to three meters. However, the worsening climate crisis has made snowfall increasingly unreliable, jeopardizing both sporting events and the local tourism-dependent economy.

Beyond Auli, other winter sports destinations in India are also feeling the effects of climate change. Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, faced similar disruptions this year, with the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) postponed from February 23-25 to March 9-12 due to low snowfall.

Although fresh snow eventually allowed the event to proceed, the delay affected local businesses and athletes' training schedules.

Many competitors set to participate in the National Championship at Auli were forced to alter their plans due to the uncertainty.

Climate change disrupting opportunities for Indian Athletes

Tanuja Thakur, a double silver medalist in Alpine Skiing at KIWG 2025, spoke to The Bridge about the impact of the repeated rescheduling.

“We were in Kashmir for the Khelo India Games and were set to travel directly to Uttarakhand, but officials advised us not to book our travel as the snow levels were inadequate. After waiting for two to three days, I decided to go to Kazakhstan for training,” she explained. “I don’t know if the event will take place now, but I’m still hopeful.”

Alpine skiing, a key event in the Winter Olympics, features slalom and giant slalom disciplines. These speed-based events require a minimum of 2-3 feet of dry snow for safe competition. “By March, the snow here becomes wet, making conditions dangerous. Skiing injuries take a long time to recover from,” Tanuja added.

Having won two gold medals in the last national championship held in 2022 in Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh, Tanuja was eager to compete in Auli. “This championship is crucial for athletes seeking government jobs and selection for international competitions. The postponement has been a huge disappointment,” she said.

Tanuja recently competed in the 2025 Asian Winter Games in China and the Alpine World Ski Championship in Austria. Currently training in Kazakhstan at her own expense, she highlighted India’s lack of year-round training facilities. “We don’t have enough groomed slopes in India, so we have to train abroad. Kazakhstan offers better conditions, though it still doesn’t match European standards,” she noted.

Winter sports infrastructure in India: Challenges and potential

European winter sports destinations feature well-developed ski resorts that double as training centers for athletes and tourism hubs.

However, India’s primary ski locations—Solang Valley in Manali, Auli in Uttarakhand, and Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir—face persistent infrastructure gaps due to financial, political, and climatic challenges.

Tanuja emphasized the potential benefits of European-style ski resorts in India.

“Developing ski resorts can boost tourism and generate revenue for the government. Measures like banning private cars and using shuttle buses, as seen in Europe, can also help preserve the ecology,” she suggested.

Glacier training, a technique allowing athletes to train in the absence of natural snowfall, is another infrastructure improvement India could explore. However, the costs involved are substantial.

For athletes, winter sports in India remain an expensive pursuit. “Right now, my family and I cover my expenses, but I’m open to private sponsorships. The government-funded two-week training camp in Italy earlier this year was a great initiative, but we need significantly more support to develop winter sports,” Tanuja said.

India among the World’s most climate-vulnerable nations

The impact of climate change extends beyond winter sports.

Recently, 350 athletes from 85 countries, including Indian Olympians Saina Nehwal and P.R. Sreejesh, signed a letter urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to strengthen its commitment to sustainability.

The appeal called for reducing carbon emissions, implementing sustainable practices in host cities, and reevaluating sponsorships from polluting industries.

The urgency of climate action in sports is underscored by recent extreme weather events, such as the heatwave-induced wildfires in Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Olympics. These fires killed 30 people, destroyed wildlife and property, and displaced thousands.

“When we played in junior competitions, we never imagined snow cover would decrease like this. For the past 2-3 years, Uttarakhand has barely had any snowfall, and we keep waiting for it,” Tanuja lamented.

With climate change increasingly disrupting sporting events, there is a growing need for proactive infrastructure investment, sustainable planning, and global cooperation to safeguard the future of winter sports in India and beyond.