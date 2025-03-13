Watch: Anand Mahindra lauds skater Tara Prasad in viral post

Tara Prasad, an Indian-American figure skater, is gaining widespread recognition after Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, highlighted her accomplishments on X.

The business tycoon observed in his post that the 25-year-old athlete had relinquishing her US citizenship in 2019 to compete for India, securing three national championships in figure skating.

In a post on Wednesday, Mahindra expressed admiration for Prasad’s dedication to winter sports and her aspirations to represent India in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“Hadn’t heard about Tara Prasad’s accomplishments till a friend recently sent me this clip” he wrote.

The post had a video of Prasad performing a routine on the ice.

Watch the video here.

Hadn’t heard about Tara Prasad’s accomplishments till a friend recently sent me this clip.



Apparently Tara switched her U.S citizenship to an Indian one in 2019 and has since been our national skating champ three times.



Well done, Tara. I hope you are in the vanguard of… pic.twitter.com/GK4iL4VrVh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2025

Applauding her perseverance, he continued, “Well done, Tara. I hope you are among the pioneers elevating India’s presence in winter sports. You narrowly missed qualifying for the previous Winter Olympics, but your focus remains on the 2026 Games. We are all cheering for you-go chase your dream.”

The post quickly gained traction online, amassing thousands of likes and drawing appreciation from social media users, with several praising Prasad's relentless dedication, finding inspiration in her path towards Olympic excellence.

Who is Tara Prasad?

Born in Cedar Rapids, USA on February 24, 2000, Tara Prasad started figure skating at the age of seven.

Initially, she competed in domestic events in the US but then switched to represent India internationally. She made her senior international debut for India in 2020 at the Mentor Torun Cup.

Over the years, she has excelled in major competitions, winning silver medals at the 2024 Reykjavik International and 2024 Skate Celje events. She now holds the Indian National Championships titles for the years 2022, 2023, and 2025.

She has also competed at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships making appearances in 2022, 2023 where she finished 14th at Colorado Spring, and 2025 and ranking 16th in Seoul this year.

Subsequently, in February 2025, she achieved a commendable eighth-place finish at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.