Weightlifting Youth Worlds: Meetei Tomchu wins silver; bronze for Akanksha

Meetei Tomchu and Akanksha Vyavahare continued India's medal winning run at the 2023 Weightlifting Youth World Championships with a silver in men's 55kg and women's 45kg weight division respectively.

Tomchu lifted a total of 234kg overall to win his silver medal in men's 55kg category. He also medalled in the snatch and clean and jerk discipline individually as well.

Meetei Tomchu lifted 103kg in snatch to win a bronze, and followed it up with a successful lift of 131kg in clean and jerk for a silver.

On the other hand, Akanksha Vyavahare registered a total lift of 150kg in the women's 45kg weight category to win the overall bronze medal.

Vyavahare won the bronze in snatch discipline as well with a lift of 68kg, before settling for fourth place in clean and jerk with a best lift of 82kg.

The other Indian in action in women's 45kg, Asmita Dhone finished sixth overall with a total lift of 145kg. She lifted 62kg in snatch and won the bronze medal in clean and jerk with 83kg.