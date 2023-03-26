Weightlifting Youth Worlds: Dhanush Loganathan wins three medals

India's Dhanush Loganathan, on Saturday, bagged the bronze medal in men's 49kg weight division at the ongoing Weightlifting Youth World Championships in Albania.

Loganathan lifted a total of 200kg for the bronze, behind two Filipinos Prince Delos Santos (205kg) and Eron Borres (201kg).

Dhanush Loganathan also bagged the silver medal in snatch discipline with a best lift of 88kg - Santos took the gold at 92kg, while Borres had the silver at 87kg.

Meet the first podium of the 2023 IWF WORLD YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS (M49KG). Philippines and India took the medals. And this is just a start! Congratulations to all the athletes.



🥇Prince K. Delos Santos (🇵🇭)

🥈Eron Borres (🇵🇭)

🥉Dhanush Loganathan (🇮🇳) pic.twitter.com/gR2oeIeDEw — IWF (@iwfnet) March 25, 2023





The trio also swept the clean and jerk podium with the Indian taking the bronze, thanks to a lift of 112kg. Borres took the gold here with 114kg, while Santos settled for silver with 113kg.



