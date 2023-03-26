Log In
Weightlifting Youth Worlds: Dhanush Loganathan wins three medals

Dhanush won three medals in men's 49kg - silver in snatch and a bronze each in clean and jerk, overall lift.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 March 2023 5:52 AM GMT

India's Dhanush Loganathan, on Saturday, bagged the bronze medal in men's 49kg weight division at the ongoing Weightlifting Youth World Championships in Albania.

Loganathan lifted a total of 200kg for the bronze, behind two Filipinos Prince Delos Santos (205kg) and Eron Borres (201kg).

Dhanush Loganathan also bagged the silver medal in snatch discipline with a best lift of 88kg - Santos took the gold at 92kg, while Borres had the silver at 87kg.


The trio also swept the clean and jerk podium with the Indian taking the bronze, thanks to a lift of 112kg. Borres took the gold here with 114kg, while Santos settled for silver with 113kg.


