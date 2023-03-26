Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Weightlifting Youth Worlds: Dhanush Loganathan wins three medals
Dhanush won three medals in men's 49kg - silver in snatch and a bronze each in clean and jerk, overall lift.
India's Dhanush Loganathan, on Saturday, bagged the bronze medal in men's 49kg weight division at the ongoing Weightlifting Youth World Championships in Albania.
Loganathan lifted a total of 200kg for the bronze, behind two Filipinos Prince Delos Santos (205kg) and Eron Borres (201kg).
Dhanush Loganathan also bagged the silver medal in snatch discipline with a best lift of 88kg - Santos took the gold at 92kg, while Borres had the silver at 87kg.
The trio also swept the clean and jerk podium with the Indian taking the bronze, thanks to a lift of 112kg. Borres took the gold here with 114kg, while Santos settled for silver with 113kg.
