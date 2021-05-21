World Junior Weightlifting Championship: India Preview, Where to watch

The IWF Junior Championship is set to kick-off on 23rd May 2021 at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Other than being one of the most prestigious tournaments for young lifters, it will also provide an opportunity for the youngsters to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Two Indians – Jeremy Lalrinnunga in the Men's 67kg weight division and Sheuli Achinta in the Men's 73kg weight division would be in contention for the World Junior Title at Tashkent.

Preview

All the Indian eyes would be firmly set on Jeremy Lalrinnunga when the 18-year-old takes the field in the 67kg weight division in Tashkent. The Mizoram lad will start as the second seed behind Turkey's Ozbek Furkan, and will have an opportunity to book his berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Still nursing a knee injury, Jeremy would have to lift at least 310kg to stand any chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Games. His personal best stands at 306kg – 140kg snatch and 166kg clean and jerk.

Competing in the 73kg weight division, the 19-year-old Sheuli Achinta, on the other hand, would not be in contention for an Olympic spot but would be aiming to leave his mark on the world stage.

Where to watch?

You can follow all the live action from Tashkent on International Weightlifting Federation's official Facebook page.