World Weightlifting C'ships: Shubham Todkar lifts 269 kg, Mirabai withdraws

Indian weightlifter Shubham Todkar, the debutant at the World Weightlifting Championships, lifted 269kg in men's 61kg Group D in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The 26-year-old national champion from Maharashtra lifted a total of 269kg (119kg+150kg), which was six kilograms better than his Asian Championships effort (263kg) in May and 10kg heavier than his 259kg lift that fetched him a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in July.

"I was expecting two or three more kgs but I am satisfied that the total is good. This is my best performance on the international stage," Shubham told The Bridge after his event.

"I think more tournaments at this level will help me in preparing for the Olympics qualification," he added further.

In the Women's 49kg category, Tokyo silver medallist and former world champion Mirabai Chanu, who is saving her best for the Asian Games later this month, withdrew after weighing in for the women's 49kg event, where she was placed in Group D.



Lifters are assigned groups based on their entry. The lifters with the highest entry weights are placed in Group A, followed by B, and so on. The 2023 World Championships is one of the two compulsory qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.

Achinat Sheuli and N Ajith Kumar will be in action on the 8th and 9th of September in the men's 73 kg category.