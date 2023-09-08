World Weightlifting C'ships: Achinta Sheuli lifts disappointing 285kg

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli finished a disappointing eighth in Group D of the men's 73kg event at the ongoing World Weightlifting Championships on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist had three failed attempts- two in snatch and one in clean and jerk. He managed to lift a total of 285kg (130kg+155kg)

The 21-year-old from Kolkata has a personal best of 313kg in total, 143kg in snatch, and 173kg in clean and jerk. Coming on the back of an injury, the youngster saw also his name removed by the Sports Ministry from the Asian Games contingent last month.

Weightlifting, #IWFWorldChampionships Riyadh 2023: A subdued performance from Achinta Sheuli as he is making a comeback from a string of injuries in the men's 73kg division.. 130kg in Snatch and 155kg in C&J to record a total of 285kg for Achinta! — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) September 8, 2023

The other Indian lifter in the fray in the men's 73kg event, Narayana Ajith will be in action on Saturday as he has been assigned Group C.



Lifters are assigned groups based on their entry. The lifters with the highest entry weights are placed in Group A, followed by B, and so on. The 2023 World Championships is one of the two compulsory qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.

Earlier this week, Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu withdrew from the tournament to focus on the upcoming Asian Games while debutant Shubham Todkar lifted 269kg in the 61kg men's category.

After the World Championships, Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi will be in action at Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.