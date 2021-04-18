Who is Jhilli Dalabehera? Things you should know about her

Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in Women's 45kg weight division at the ongoing Asian Weightlifting Championships at Tashkent, earlier today.



Dalabehera lifted a total of 157kg – 69kg in snatch, 88kg in clean and jerk to bring home the yellow metal. Her podium finish at Tashkent is the India's second medal from the Asian Championships this year, after Mirabai Chanu's bronze in the Women's 49kg division.

Jhilli Dalabehera has made both #India & #Odisha proud, bagging a gold medal in the 45kg women category at the Senior Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.🏋️‍♀️



She lifted 69kg in snatch and 88kg in clean & jerk for a total of 157kg.💪



Great achievement Jhilli! pic.twitter.com/lGaFmFqq6Q — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) April 18, 2021

Here are 10 things you should know about India's Asian Weightlifting Champion:

Where does Jhilli Dalabehera hail from? Jhilli Dalabehera hails from the state of Odisha. How old is Jhilli Dalabehera? Jhilli Dalabehera is 22 years old What is Jhilli Dalabehera's personal best lift?





Jhilli Dalabehera's personal best lift is 162kg – 71kg in snatch, 91kg in clean and jerk.

What are Jhilli Dalabehera's achievements at the junior level? Jhilli Dalabehera is a former World Junior bronze medallist. What were Jhilli Dalabehera's previous achievements at the senior level?

Jhilli Dalabehera gold at South Asian Games 2019

Jhilli Dalabehera had won the silver medal in the previous edition of Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Will Jhilli Dalabehera compete at the Tokyo Olympics? No, Jhilli Dalabehera will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics, because the 45kg weight division is not included at the Olympics. When was Jhilli Dalabehera awarded the Ekalabya Puraskar?





Jhilli Dalabehera was honoured with the Ekalabya Puraskar in 2019 for her consistent performances in weightlifting.





