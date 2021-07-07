Weightlifting at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian players

Weightlifting made its debut at the 1896 Summer Olympics, but only since the 1920 Olympics has it featured in every Olympics edition. Till 1996 Atlanta Olympics, weightlifting was only a male event, but from 2000 Sydney Olympics, female lifters have also been part of it. The sport has evolved, and it is entirely different from what it was back then in 1896.

The Soviet Union, China, and the United States are the powerhouses of this sport at the Tokyo Olympics, with the Soviet Union winning a total of 62 medals including 39 gold, second comes China winning a total of 54 medals including 31 gold, and then comes the United States with a total of 44 medals including 16 gold.

There have been several lifters from India who have tried their luck at the Olympics. Still, there is nothing much to show on paper, with India having won only one medal in the form of Karnam Malleshwari, who won a bronze medal in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, inaugural edition for women lifters. She was also India's first woman to win an Olympic medal.

Twenty-one years later, the search for India's next medal in weightlifting continues. At Tokyo Olympics, India will have only one lifter in Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, competing in the Women's 49kg category of weightlifting. There's some massive expectation on her to perform well as she holds the world record in Clean & jerk in this category which she achieved at the Asian Championship in 2021 recently. On paper, Mirabai Chanu is in contention to win the silver medal in Tokyo. Since Korea pulled out of the competition, Mirabai's challenge would be the Chinese player in her category.

There will be 196 lifters competing across 14 events at Tokyo Olympics, seven events for men, and seven events for women. Let's have a look at the various events for both men and women.

1. Men's (61kg)

2. Men's (67kg)

3. Men's (73kg)

4. Men's (81kg)

5. Men's (96kg)

6. Men's (109kg)

7. Men's (109+kg)

8. Women's (49kg)

9. Women's (55kg)

10. Women's (59kg)

11. Women's (64kg)

12. Women's (76kg)

13. Women's (87kg)

14. Women's (87+kg)

The weightlifting tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from 24th July to 04th August at the Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan. Let's have a look at the schedule of various weightlifting events.

Day 1, Saturday, 24th July (06:20 – 08:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 49kg Group B

Day 1, Saturday, 24th July (10:20 – 12:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 49kg Group A

o Women's 49kg Victory ceremony

Day 2, Sunday, 25th July (08:20 – 10:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 61kg Group B

o Men's 67kg Group B

Day 2, Sunday, 25th July (12:20 – 14:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 61kg Group A

o Men's 61kg victory ceremony

Day 2, Sunday, 25th July (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 67kg Group A

o Men's 67kg Victory ceremony

Day 3, Monday, 26th July (10:20 – 12:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 55kg Group B

Day 3, Monday, 26th July (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 55kg Group A

o Women's 55kg Victory ceremony

Day 4, Tuesday, 27th July (08:20 – 10:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 59kg Group B

o Women's 64kg Group B

Day 4, Tuesday, 27th July (12:20 – 14:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 59kg Group A

o Women's 59kg Victory ceremony

Day 4, Tuesday, 27th July (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 64kg Group A

o Women's 64kg Victory ceremony

Day 5, Wednesday, 28th July (10:20 – 12:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 73kg Group B

Day 5, Wednesday, 28th July (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 73kg Group A

o Men's 73kg Victory ceremony

Day 6, Saturday, 31th July (08:20 – 10:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 81kg Group B

o Men's 96kg Group B

Day 6, Saturday, 31th July (12:20 – 14:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 81kg Group A

o Men's 81kg Victory ceremony

Day 6, Saturday, 31th July (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 96kg Group A

o Men's 96kg Victory ceremony

Day 7, Sunday, 01st August (10:20 – 12:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 76kg Group B

Day 7, Sunday, 01st August (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 76kg Group A

o Men's 76kg Victory ceremony

Day 8, Monday, 02nd August (08:20 – 10:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 87kg Group B

o Women's +87kg Group B

Day 8, Monday, 02nd August (12:20 – 14:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's 87kg Group A

o Women's 87kg Victory ceremony

Day 8, Monday, 02nd August (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Women's +87kg Group A

o Women's +87kg Victory ceremony

Day 9, Tuesday, 03rd August (10:20 – 12:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 109kg Group B

Day 9, Tuesday, 03rd August (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's 109kg Group A

o Men's 109kg Victory ceremony

Day 10, Wednesday, 04th August (10:20 – 12:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's +109kg Group B

Day 10, Wednesday, 04th August (16:20 – 18:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

o Men's +109kg Group A

o Men's +109kg Victory ceremony

At Tokyo Olympics, there will be only one Indian lifter representing the nation in weightlifting. Let's have a look at the lifter.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Women's 49kg category