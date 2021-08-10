Weightlifting might be absent from Paris 2024 with recent IOC decision

The Olympics are no stranger to additions and removal of sports every few years. There has been a surge in claims from various sports federations and fans to include sports like, cricket, squash and even e-gaming. While these sports might or might not see the light of day, weightlifting has come under scrutiny recently and might see the end of its Olympic run.



The International Olympic Committee has come out with a recently amended charter that might see the removal of weightlifting from the Olympics altogether.One of the many reasons this is happening is because of several doping and insider corruption scandals that have rocked the International Weightlifting Federation.



This has also been enhanced by the fact that the Executive Board of the IOC can now take decisions single handedly which basically means they have the final say in admitting a sport at the Olympics. There are certain clauses in the Olympic charter that aim at targeting sporting federations that tarnish the reputation of the Olympic spirit. These clauses will be taken seriously if there are repeated violations within the sporting federations under scrutiny. The punishment will be the exclusion of the sport permanently or for a certain period of time.

If this is deliberated upon and executed within this year, Paris 2024 might not have weightlifting at all despite the sport being a mainstay for several decades now. This would also mean bad news for weightlifters such as Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu from India who will be looking to qualify and win a medal 3 years from now.