A look at all-time Olympic medal standings in weightlifting

Weightlifting is one of the oldest sports which goes way back to 1896 Olympics at which competition were entirely different from what it is today. Back then in 1896, it was only two competitions such as one hand lift and two hand lift. In the 1920, weight categories were introduced into the sport.

Since then, the sport has evolved so much and also had undergone lot of changes. Weightlifting has been contested in 26 editions of the Olympics and Soviet has been most successful in this sport with 62 medals.

Let's have a look at all-time Olympics medal standings in weightlifting

• Rank 1 – Soviet Union – 39 Gold – 21 Silver– 2 Bronze – 62 medals (Leonid Zhabotynsky – 2 Gold)Hossein Rezazadeh

Leonid Zhabotynsky

• Rank 2 – China – 31 Gold – 15 Silver – 8 Bronze – 54 medals (Chen Yanqing – 2 Gold)

Chen Yanqing

• Rank 3 – United states – 16 Gold – 16 Silver – 12 Bronze – 44 medals (Charles Vinci – 2 Gold)



• Rank 4 – Bulgaria – 12 Gold – 17 Silver – 8 Bronze – 37 medals

• Rank 5 – Iran – 9 Gold – 5 Silver – 5 Bronze – 19 medals (Hossein Rezazadeh – 2 Gold)

Hossein Rezazadeh

• Rank 6 – France – 9 Gold – 3 Silver – 3 Bronze – 15 medals



• Rank 7 – Turkey – 8 Gold – 1 Silver – 2 Bronze – 11 medals (Halil Mutlu – 3 Gold) (Naim Suleymanoglu – 3 Gold)

Halil Mutlu

• Rank 8 – Germany – 6 Gold – 7 Silver – 7 Bronze – 20 medals



• Rank 9 – Poland – 6 Gold – 6 Silver – 22 Bronze – 34 medals (Waldemar Baszanowski – 2 Gold)

• Rank 10 – Greece – 6 Gold – 5 Silver – 4 Bronze -15 medals (Pyrros Dimas – 3 Gold , 1 Bronze) (Kakhi Kakhiashvili – 3 Gold)

• Rank 11 – North Korea – 5 Gold – 8 Silver – 4 Bronze – 17 medals

• Rank 12 – Italy – 5 Gold – 4 Silver – 5 Bronze – 14 medals

• Rank 13 – Unified team – 5 Gold – 4 Silver – 0 Bronze – 9 medals

• Rank 14 – Egypt – 5 Gold – 3 Silver – 6 Bronze – 14 medals

• Rank 15 – Thailand – 5 Gold – 2 Silver – 7 Bronze – 14 medals

• Rank 16 – Russia – 4 Gold – 7 Silver – 7 Bronze – 18 medals

• Rank 17 – South Korea – 3 Gold – 6 Silver – 6 Bronze – 15 medals

• Rank 18 – Austria – 3 Gold – 4 Silver – 2 Bronze – 9 medals

• Rank 19 – Chinese Taipei – 3 Gold -2 – 3 Bronze – 8 medals

• Rank 19 – Czechoslovakia – 3 Gold –2 Silver – 3 Bronze – 8 medals

• Rank 21 – Hungary – 2 Gold – 9 Silver – 9 Bronze – 20 medals

• Rank 22 – Romania – 2 Gold – 6 Silver – 3 Bronze – 11 medals

• Rank 23 – Japan – 2 Gold – 3 Silver – 9 Bronze – 14 medals

• Rank 24 – Kazakhstan – 2 Gold – 3 Silver– 5 Bronze – 10 medals

• Rank 25 – Colombia – 2 Gold – 3 Silver – 3 Bronze – 8 medals

• Rank 26 – West Germany – 2 Gold -2 Silver – 3 Bronze – 7 medals

• Rank 27 – Cuba – 2 Gold – 1 Silver – 5 Bronze – 8 medals

• Rank 28 – Georgia – 2 Gold – 1 Silver – 2 Bronze – 5 medals

• Rank 28 – Ukraine – 2 Gold – 1 Silver – 2 Bronze – 5 medals

• Rank 30 – East Germany – 1 Gold – 4 Silver– 6 Bronze – 11 medals

• Rank 31 – Belarus – 1 Gold – 4 Silver – 3 Bronze – 8 medals

• Rank 32 – Estonia – 1 Gold -3 Silver – 3 Bronze – 7 medals

• Rank 32 – Great Britain – 1 Gold – 3 Silver – 3 Bronze – 7 medals

• Rank 34 – Belgium – 1 Gold – 2 Silver – 1 Bronze – 4 medals

• Rank 35 – Canada – 1 Gold – 2 Silver – 1 Bronze – 4 medals

• Rank 36 – Denmark – 1 Gold – 2 Silver – 3 medals

• Rank 37 – Australia – 1 Gold – 1 Silver – 2 Bronze – 4 medals

• Rank 38 – Spain – 1 Gold – 1 Silver – 1 Bronze – 3 medals

• Rank 39 – Finland – 1 Gold – 2 Bronze – 3 medals

• Rank 39 – Mexico – 1 Gold - 2 Bronze – 3 medals

• Rank 41 – Croatia – 1 Gold – 1 Bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 41 – Uzbekistan – 1 Gold – 1 Bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 43 – Norway – 1 Gold – 1 medal

• Rank 44 – Indonesia – 6 Silver – 6 Bronze – 12 medals

• Rank 45 – Armenia – 3 Silver – 2 Bronze– 5 medals

• Rank 46 – Switzerland – 2 Silver – 2 Bronze– 4 medals

• Rank 47 – Trinidad and Tobago – 1 Silver – 2 Bronze – 3 medals

• Rank 48 – Argentina – 1 Silver – 1 Bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 48 – Latvia – 1 Silver – 1 Bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 48 – Nigeria – 1 Silver – 1 Bronze -2 medals

• Rank 48 – Vietnam – 1 Silver – 1 Bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 52 – Luxembourg – 1 Silver – 1 medal

• Rank 52 – Philippines – 1 Silver – 1 medal

• Rank 52 – Samoa -1 Silver – 1 medal

• Rank 52 – Singapore 1 Silver - 1 medal

• Rank 57 – Sweden – 4 Bronze – 4 medals

• Rank 58 – Netherlands – 3 Bronze – 3 medals

• Rank 59 – Cameroon – 1 Bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 59 – India – 1 Bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 59 – Iraq – 1 Bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 59 – Lithuania – 1 Bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 59 – Qatar – 1 Bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 59 – Venezuela – 1 Bronze- 1 medal