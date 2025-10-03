World Weightlifting C'ships: Mirabai Chanu eyes 2028 Los Angeles Olympics podium

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu secured a silver medal with new national records at the 2025 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Førde, Norway, continuing her strong comeback on the international stage, on Friday.

Competing in the 48kg category, Chanu lifted a total of 199kg (84kg snatch + 115kg clean & jerk), marking her third World Championship podium finish after previous medals in 2017 and 2022.

Reflecting on her performance, Chanu said: “I’m happy to finish on the podium at the IWF World Championships 2025 in Norway — it gives me great confidence for the year ahead, especially after my previous performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships earlier in August. Every competition is part of my preparation towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games will be crucial milestones on that journey. I’m focused on working hard, learning from each outing, and giving my best for the country.”

Woww!! Incredible Silver medal by Mirabai Chanu in 48Kg weight at the Weightlifting World Championship, Norway with a total lift of 199Kg.



(Snatch: 84Kg, C&J: 115Kg)



At the age of 31 in such a brutal sport, this is monumental. She is simply an exceptional role model pic.twitter.com/VFLvHaaH4M — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 3, 2025

Her coach, Vijay Sharma, praised her focus and consistency: “Mirabai’s podium at the IWF World Championships 2025 in Norway is a reflection of her consistency and commitment. This is just the start of a very important phase in her career, with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year serving as key tests before the LA Olympics. The focus now is on fine-tuning her technique, building strength, and ensuring she peaks at the right time.”

Chanu’s silver medal also included two new national records in the clean & jerk and total. She lifted 115kg in her third clean & jerk attempt, bringing her total to 199kg. This strong performance comes after the setbacks at the 2023 Asian Games and 2024 Olympic Games, highlighting her resilience and determination.

With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2026 approaching, both Chanu and her coach see these events as key milestones in her preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Her words and achievements reflect not only personal excellence but also her commitment to keeping India competitive on the world weightlifting stage.