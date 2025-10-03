World Weightlifting C'ships: Mirabai Chanu sets national records to clinch silver medal

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu clinched the women's 48Kg silver medal at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships in Forde, Norway, on Thursday.

Chanu lifted a total weight of 199 Kg (84 kg snatch + 115 Kg clean & jerk) to edge past Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen by just 1 Kg to clinch her third world medal.

Two New National Records for Chanu

Mirabai Chanu started the day with an 84 kg lift in her first lift in the snatch category to level her own snatch national record. However, she couldn't improve on that and failed her next two attempts at 87 kg.

In the clean and Jerk, which is Chanu's stronger category, she had all three valid attempts, starting with a national record-equalling 109 Kg in the first attempt.

She then broke the national record with a 112 kg lift in her second attempt and further improved it to 115 Kg on her third and final attempt, finishing second in the clean and jerk category.

This took her total weight to 199 Kg, which is also a new national record for India, and broke her streak of disappointments after consecutive heartbreaks at the 2023 Asian Games and 2024 Olympic Games.