WATCH: Mirabai Chanu lifts actor Aparshakti; video goes viral

Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is known for her humble and fun-loving nature. The Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist was recently seen at a TOI sports award night, where she was named the best Indian weightlifter of 2021 alongside the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Achinta Sheuli.

During the award ceremony Mirabai Chanu was seen indulging in some fun, lifting Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana like a bar of weight she lifts on a daily basis.

"Yaaaaaa!!! Mirabai Chanu picked up an award and the host too at TOI Sports Awards 2022," Khurana wrote in caption to the now viral video on social media.









Mirabai replied to the actor with a post of her own too. "Hey, Aparshakti Khurana sir, let's do a complete clean and jerk the next time we meet," she wrote.







