Akanksha, Vijay bag silver medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

India's Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in the 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati finished second in 49kg in 2022 for men and women in Leon, Mexico.

The two silver medals were won on Saturday, the opening day of the event. Akansha lifted a total of 127kg (59kg + 68kg), while Vijay managed to lift 175kg (78kg + 97kg). Akansha is a trainee of SAI National Centre of Excellence, Aurangabad and Vijay is a trainee of NCOE Patiala.

2022 IWF Youth World Championships



Vijay Prajapati lift 78kg (🥉) in Snatch & 97kg (🥈) in Clean & jerk to win overall Silver in men 49kg with 175kg lift



Akansha Vyavhare lift 59kg (🥇) in Snatch & 48kg (🥉) in Clean & Jerk to win overall Silver in Women 40kg with 127kg lift pic.twitter.com/rhm3nptqE5 — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) June 12, 2022

"I would like to congratulate all the weightlifters for putting on a good show during the 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships at Leon and laud the efforts of Indian coaches who have trained the athletes in a short span of time in the national camps," said Sahdev Yadav, president of Indian Weightlifting Federation.

This is one of the new additions to the weightlifting laurels of India at the Junior level as Weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud created history recently by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Heraklion, Greece. Competing in the women's 45kg category, the 16-year-old lifted a total of 153kg (Clean & Jerk 83 kg + Snatch 70kg) to win the title in the field of eight competitors on the opening day of the competition.