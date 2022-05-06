Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Harshada Garud, First Indian to win gold medal at Junior World Championships
The 2020 Khelo India Youth Games under-17 girls' title winner started weightlifting only six years ago as after receiving encouragement from her father, Sharad Garud, who was also a state-level weightlifter.
Weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud created history on Monday by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Heraklion, Greece. Competing in the women's 45kg category, the 16-year-old lifted a total of 153kg (Clean & Jerk 83 kg + Snatch 70kg) to win the title in the field of eight competitors on the opening day of the competition.
