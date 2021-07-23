Weightlifting
Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifting Day 1, July 24 — Mirabai Chanu up for medal challenge — Preview, schedule, LIVE streaming, where to watch
On day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics, all eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu who is one of the biggest hope for India to win a medal in weightlifting.
In an exciting first day of action at the Tokyo Olympics. India will be fielding some of its best medal hopes across several disciplines. But one name that has stood out from the very beginning of Olympics projection was that of Manipuri lass Mirabai Chanu.
The 26-year-old weightlifter will be bearing the hopes of an entire nation when she steps up on the dais on Saturday to compete in the 49kg category. Mirabai is eyeing to exorcise the ghost of disappointment handed in the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she ended up as one of two lifters who did not finish her event.
Chanu is being considered a sure-shot medal prospect for India as her personal best of 205kg is only second to China's Hou Zhihui's effort of 213kg in the eight-woman field.
Schedule
The women's 49kg division in weightlifting will start at 6.20 AM IST, Mirabai would be coming up at 10.20 AM IST.
Where to watch/LIVE Streaming
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC