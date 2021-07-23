Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifting Day 1, July 24 — Mirabai Chanu up for medal challenge — Preview, schedule, LIVE streaming, where to watch

In an exciting first day of action at the Tokyo Olympics. India will be fielding some of its best medal hopes across several disciplines. But one name that has stood out from the very beginning of Olympics projection was that of Manipuri lass Mirabai Chanu.

The 26-year-old weightlifter will be bearing the hopes of an entire nation when she steps up on the dais on Saturday to compete in the 49kg category. Mirabai is eyeing to exorcise the ghost of disappointment handed in the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she ended up as one of two lifters who did not finish her event.

Chanu is being considered a sure-shot medal prospect for India as her personal best of 205kg is only second to China's Hou Zhihui's effort of 213kg in the eight-woman field.

Schedule



The women's 49kg division in weightlifting will start at 6.20 AM IST, Mirabai would be coming up at 10.20 AM IST.





Where to watch/LIVE Streaming

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:



Japan: The Japan Consortium USA: NBC Universal UK: BBC, Eurosport China: CCTV Australia: Seven Network Germany: ARD-ZDF Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports Spain: RTVE Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport South Africa: SABC



