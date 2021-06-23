Financial aid finally meets the desperate plea of a former weight and strength gold medalist

It is extremely tough to succeed when you have the weight of legacy on your shoulders. It is even tougher to flourish when you set out to make your own. In the case of Kashyap, she decided to do the latter, and lift the weight of challenges as adeptly as she does in her game.

Sunita went from strength to strength, and powered her way to become the Junior World Champion in Weight and Strength Lifting. However, success did not come easy for Kashyap, as she was forced to work as house helps to pay for her coaching and dietary fees. In addition to this, her father took a loan of INR 2 Lakh to support her training.



It was a great relief for global weightlifting and strength lifting athlete Sunita Kashyap from Rohtak, Haryana, when erstwhile hockey legend and currently Haryana's Minister of State of Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh announced the provision of financial aid for her. In addition to her laurels, the announcement of funds was one of the greatest moments for Kashyap, whose training had been suffering greatly on account of lack of monetary resources.In such conditions, the help from Haryana Government brought great respite. Kashyap had connected with Sandeep Singh through the district sports officer of Rohtak. Singh interacted with Kashyap, and announced monetary assistance for the athlete. He praised Kashyap for her perseverance and single-minded purposefulness in winning accolades against all odds. Singh directed the district sports officer of Rohtak to immediately arrange all the requisite training facilities for Kashyap, and take cognizance that no athlete is forced to face similar difficulties due to unavailability of resources. Singh also went ahead to discuss the future course of action for Kashyap's career, and gave her tips on her diet plan.



This help flew in soon after stories of Kashyap's struggles circulated like wild fire on social media, and several political and social groups came to the fore for supporting her cause. Meham MLA Balraj Kundu initiated the process, by announcing a financial aid for Kashyap, along with INR 3.5 Lakh for her training kit and a monthly diet allowance of INR 10,000. He also issued orders to the village sarpanch for arranging a plot for her to get a house built, and adopted Kashyap for the pursuance of her sporting activities. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) followed suit, by announcing month-to-month monetary help to Kashyap from Ch Devi Lal Trust, along with help in training and teaching.



The recognition and nurturing of such grass root talents is indeed a heartening move, and shall go a long way in imbibing a rich, diverse sports culture in India.



