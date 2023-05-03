Sports Schedule: Indian athletes in action around the world on May 3

Some of India's elite sportspersons will be in the hunt for glory and medals in the internation arena on Wednesday, May 3.

WEIGHTLIFTING: Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea

The Asian Weightlifting Championships will take place in Jinju, Republic of Korea from 3-13 May 2023. You can watch live streaming of it on the Olympic Channel.

The event is part of the Olympic qualifying process for Paris 2024. To qualify for the Olympics, athletes must participate in a minimum of three major competitions, with the Asian Weightlifting Championships one of those.

The first rounds of the event start on Wednesday, but the elite Indians like Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lallrinnunga and others are set to take to the stage in subsequent days.

BOXING: Men's World Championships in Tashkent.

2021 Worlds quarter-finalist Nishant Dev to take to the ring on Wednesday

Riding on an impressive performance, Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary progressed into the 80kg pre-quarter finals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 after recording an emphatic victory in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Ashish secured a hard-fought 4-1 victory against the 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran.

On Wednesday, Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Sarkhan Alliyev of Azerbaijan in his first match of the tournament which is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

ARCHERY: Asia Cup Leg 2 World Ranking Tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Individual eliminations and finals (till semi-finals) for compound and recurve archers

Recurve archer Jayanta Talukdar, a London 2012 Olympian, and Abhishek Verma, a two-time individual men’s compound gold medal-winner at archery World Cups, will be spearheading a 16-member Indian contingent at the Asia Cup 2023 archery leg 2 world ranking tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 1 to 5.

Among the 16 Indians in fray at the Archery Asia Cup 2023, eight, four men and as many women, will compete in the recurve category. The other eight, also four men and four women, will play in the compound archery events.

The Archery Asia Cup 2023 Tashkent stage 2 will be available on the World Archery YouTube channel.