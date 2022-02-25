Singapore Weightlifting, Day 1: Indian lifters bag 3 golds, 1 silver medal and secure CWG berths

India got off to a great start at the Singapore Weightlifting International event with Mirabai Chanu, Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Devi bagging gold medals while Rishikanta Singh claimed the silver medal.

Apart from winning the silverware on offer on Day 1 of the Singapore Weightlifting tournament, these Indian weightlifters also sealed their spot for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well.

Six months of intense training and my never ending love for the sport continues to pay off as I qualify for the @CWG2022 🏋️‍♀️ I would like to extend my thanks to our @IndiaSports Weightlifting Federation of India @Media_SAI@OGQ_India & all the other stakeholders. 🙏#RoadToCWG22 pic.twitter.com/j7ojo14iHj — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) February 25, 2022

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who is competing in a new weight category (55kg) now, clinched the yellow metal with a total lift of 191kg (Snatch - 86kg and Clean and Jerk -105kg).



On the other hand, Sanket Sargar created a new Commonwealth and National record with his lift in the 55kg category as well. Sargar lifted a whopping 256kg (Snatch- 113kg and Clean and Jerk - 143kg) to get the yellow metal from the event.

3️⃣rd 🥇 for 🇮🇳



Many congratulations to #TOPScheme (Development) athlete 🏋️‍♀️ S. Bindyarani Devi on winning a 🥇 with a total lift of 196kg (S-85kg; C&J-111kg) in 59kg category at the ongoing Singapore #Weightlifting Int'l 2022



She also secured a berth at #CWG2022

Way to go! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kOMNzg9GCn — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 25, 2022

In the same category, India's Rishikanta Singh lifted 246kg (Snatch -110kg and Clean and Jerk -136kg) and stood second, winning the silver medal.



Competing in the 59kg category meanwhile, Bindyarani Devi also sealed her Commonwealth Games berth by winning the gold medal with a total lift of 196kg (Snatch - 85kg and Clean and Jerk -111kg).