Mirabai Chanu made the entire nation incredibly proud on the very first day of the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old hailing from a village in East Imphal lifted a total of 202 kg to bring home the precious silver medal.



Having returned home from the Olympics several days ago, Mirabai has been clearly enjoying her time off at home. The weightlifter didn't get to spend much time with her family over the last Olympic cycle because of training demands and a hectic schedule.

Say hello to my beautiful Manipur❤️🌏 pic.twitter.com/oz72OJY604 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 1, 2021

The weightlifter's village in Manipur is located 30 km away from the state capital Imphal. Back when she was a kid growing up, she had little to no access to get to the sporting academy to get herself trained in weight-lifting.



That is where Mirabai found help from somewhere she hadn't expected. Several truck drivers from her village, who used to carry sand to the city, offered her lifts every single day without asking for any incentives.

Olympiad @mirabai_chanu home was more than 25 km from the Sport Academy. No means of transport during those days, except trucks which carried river sands to the City. These truck drivers gave her lift everyday. Today she rewarded these truck drivers. pic.twitter.com/9WegUkwjkz — Naorem Mohen (@laimacha) August 5, 2021

The 26-year-old never forgot their kind deeds. Mirabai Chanu invited all those truck drivers to her home and decided to reward and felicitate them. Her humility and gratitude to share her happiness with everyone who has helped in her journey to the Olympic medal have only doubled our respect for her.



The truck drivers and Mirabai have also shown us the path of goodwill. A kind deed costs nothing but the reward could potentially be an Olympic medal and so much more. We wish more power to Mirabai, and every person quietly going about their job and also being the good Samaritan in someone else's journey!