India's Parmjeet Kumar wins bronze medal at Para Powerlifting World Championships 2021

Indian para powerlifter Parmjeet Kumar won a bronze medal in the World Para Powerlifting Championships 2021 in Tbilisi, Georgia on Sunday. Competing in the 49kg category Kumar earned a podium finish by lifting 158kg.



Paramjit Kumar also won a bronze medal in Para Powerlifting at the Asian Para Games held in Jakarta (Indonesia) in October 2018 and made a name for himself. He is a resident of Haripur Khalsa village, 22 km from Ludhiana.

Omar Shami Qarada of Egypt won the gold medal lifting 174kg, while Viatnam's Van Cong Le won the silver after lifting 170kg.

🥉 India grabs a bronze at the World Para Powerlifting Championships. 🔥 Parmjeet Kumar finishes third in the men's -49kg category to put India on the podium. 🇮🇳 #Tbilisi2021 | #ParaPowerlifting pic.twitter.com/969rL3uHYW

He participated in the Powerlifting national tournament in 2013 for the first time and had won a bronze medal. With his legs amputated he had to travel in his tricycle to training every day. He then went on to win the gold medal in the nationals in 2015 and 2016.



A ten-member Indian powerlifting squad is participating in the World Para Powerlifting Championships-2021 in Georgia from November 27.



The Indian team was selected by Arjuna and Dronacharya award winner Vijay Munishwar. The other Indian team members are (Women): Manreet Singh (41 kg, Punjab), Sakina Khatun (45 kg Karnataka), Raj Kumari (55 kg, Delhi), Geeta (67kg, Haryana), Bhawana Sharma (86 kg, Rajasthan). Men: Parmjit Kumar (49 kg, Punjab), Ashok (65 kg, Haryana), Jai Deep (73 kg, Haryana), Sudhir (88 kg, Haryana, Sachin Chaudhary (107 kg Uttar Pradesh).

