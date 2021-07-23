Tokyo Olympics: Opponents, Analysis, and Prediction for Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu is targeting a medal at the Tokyo Olympics following the disappointment at the Rio Olympics. Chanu, who competes in the 49kg weight class, is widely regarded as a medal contender for India. There will be many challenges ahead for her to win a medal for the country and inscribe her name with the golden words in Indian weightlifting history.

Mirabai Chanu has a Personal best of 87kg in Snatch, 119kg in Clean & Jerk and a total of 205kg.

Let's take a look at Mirabai Chanu's major competitiors at the Tokyo Olympics.

Zhihui Hou

Zhihui HOU, the Chinese weightlifter is one time World Champion, a two-time Asian Champion and currently, the world number 1. She appears to be a big challenge for Mirabai Chanu. She recently won gold at the Asian Championships in Tashkent.

Personal Best: Snatch 96kg, Clean & Jerk 117kg and Total 213kg

Windy Cantika Aisah



Windy Cantika Aisah, a youngster from Indonesia has the potential to perform spectacularly in the Tokyo Olympics. In 2019, she won the gold medal in the women's 49 kg event at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila, Philippines. She earned the gold medal in her event at the 2021 Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan too.

Personal Best: Snatch 87kg, Clean & Jerk 105kg and Total 191kg

Jourdan Elizabeth Delacruz

Jourdan Elizabeth Delacruz, a 23-year-old weightlifter from the United States, has two Pan American Weightlifting Championship gold medals to her name. She earned a gold medal at the Roma World Cup 2020 and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Personal Best: Snatch 89kg, Clean & Jerk 111kg and Total 200kg

Prediction

New world records are on the line as world record holders Chanu (clean and jerk) and Zhihui (snatch and total) compete for dominance in the weightlifting arena at the Tokyo Olympics.

Weightlifting has always been one of the easier sport to predict and if the recent performances and personal bests are anything to go by, then Mirabai Chanu should be locked in for the silver medal behind the Chinese Zhihui Hou.

