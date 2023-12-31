Muthupandi Raja breaks national record at National Weightlifting C'ships

Muthupandi Raja of Indian Railways created a new national record in the National Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.



Raja won the gold medal in the 61kg category. He defeated Services' Gururaja Poojary, a former Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medallist, to claim the gold medal.

Raja lifted a total weight of 279kg, which is a national record. He broke the previous record of 272kg set by Shubham. Gururaja could lift 273kg for the silver medal.

Raja lifted 121kg in snatch, while in clean and jerk, he pulled a total of 158kg. In both segments, he created national records.

Raja, who finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, won the gold medal at the 2019 and 2022 national championships by defeating Gururaja.

In the women's 45kg weight category, Deepali Gursale of Railways won the gold medal by lifting 160kg. She defeated Chandrika Tarafdar (158) of West Bengal, who won a medal at the World Youth Weightlifting in 2012. Chandrika won gold in the inter-state category.

In the junior category of this weight category, S. Muthiyamanian (255) of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal, as Rudreshwar (252) won the silver medal, and Chera Taniya (241) of Arunachal won the bronze medal.

In the youth category of the same weight bracket, Anush Lokhande (233) of Maharashtra and Sadanand Bariha (233) of Odisha won the silver medals, while Sumit Rajput (233) of Madhya Pradesh won the bronze medals.