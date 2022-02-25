Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Singapore International; qualifies for 2022 Commonwealth Games
Mirabai Chanu has qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55kg division with her gold medal win.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist in weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu, clinched the gold medal at the ongoing Singapore International earlier today. This win also helped her secure a slot at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Competing in a new weight category - 55 kg, Chanu lifted a total of 191 kg - 86 kg in Snatch and 105 kg in Clean and Jerk, to clinch the yellow metal in Singapore.
This was the 27-year-old Chanu's first appearance in a major event since her historic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 49 kg category. She has already booked her slot at the Birmingham Games in the 49 kg division, thanks to her Commonwealth Games.
However, Mirabai Chanu is expected to compete in the 55kg division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in a bid to increase her chances of clinching a gold.