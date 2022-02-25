Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Singapore International; qualifies for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist in weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu, clinched the gold medal at the ongoing Singapore International earlier today. This win also helped her secure a slot at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Competing in a new weight category - 55 kg, Chanu lifted a total of 191 kg - 86 kg in Snatch and 105 kg in Clean and Jerk, to clinch the yellow metal in Singapore.

Mirabai Qualifies for #CWG2022 athlete @mirabai_chanu wins with a total lift of 191kg (Snatch 86kg and C&J-105kg) in 55kg category at the ongoing Singapore #Weightlifting Int'l 2022



With this she also secures her berth at upcoming CWG



Many congratulations

This was the 27-year-old Chanu's first appearance in a major event since her historic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 49 kg category. She has already booked her slot at the Birmingham Games in the 49 kg division, thanks to her Commonwealth Games.

Six months of intense training and my never ending love for the sport continues to pay off as I qualify for the @CWG2022 I would like to extend my thanks to our Weightlifting Federation of India & all the other stakeholders. #RoadToCWG22

However, Mirabai Chanu is expected to compete in the 55kg division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in a bid to increase her chances of clinching a gold.

