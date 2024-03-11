Mirabai Chanu set for intensive training in Paris ahead of Olympics

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is gearing up for intense training sessions in Paris as she prepares for the upcoming Olympics. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has given the green light to Chanu’s proposal to train at the renowned facility in LA FERTE-MILON.

Chanu's silver medal-winning performance in Tokyo catapulted her into the global spotlight, and now she is focused on honing her skills even further for the next Olympic challenge.

On International Women's Day, let's celebrate Saikhom Mirabai Chanu



A Meitei Chanura who made history by winning India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Behind her historic triumph is a story of grit and sheer hard work.



A Meitei Chanura who made history by winning India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Behind her historic triumph is a story of grit and sheer hard work.

Mirabai Chanu, an Olympic silver medallist, a world champion, and a three-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, stands as one of India’s best weightlifters.



The decision to train in Paris was made to allow Chanu ample time to acclimate to the weather conditions and intensify her preparations.

Accompanying Chanu to the Paris training camp will be two coaches and a physiotherapist. Their expenses, including airfare, visa fees, accommodation, meals, training costs, local transportation, medical insurance, and sauna charges, will all be covered under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding.

Her silver medal at Tokyo 2020 marked a historic moment for India with Mirabai being only the second Olympic medal earned by an Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari. Additionally, Mirabai became the second Indian woman, following PV Sindhu, to clinch an Olympic silver medal.