IWF World Cup: Mirabai Chanu to return in action before Paris Olympics

Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi are the only two Indian weightlifters who will be taking part in the fourth edition of the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand from 31st March to April 11.

This is the final qualifying event for the Paris Olympics 2024, hence many top weightlifters across the world will be taking part to confirm their place in the race to Paris Rankings.

India's Mirabai Chanu is currently ranked second in R2P in women's 49 Kg and almost secured her quota for the Olympics while Bindyarani is in 29th position in women's 59 Kg and her chances of qualification for the Paris Olympics are very tough.

Chanu will be making a comeback after a very long injury layoff, she will be treating this World Cup as a warm-up tournament and will gain some match practice before going in for the Paris Olympics to defend her silver medal from the last edition.

In men's weightlifting, there is no representation for India as Achinta Sehuli and Gurdeep Singh withdrew before the event. This meant that India would have no representation in men's competition at the Paris Olympics.

Squad

Mirabai Chanu (Women's 49 Kg), Bindyarani Devi (Women's 55 Kg)

Schedule

1 April - Women's 49 Kg (Group B) - 12:00 PM

2 April - Women's 55 Kg (Group A) - 5:30 PM

Mirabai Chanu is in the Group B of the women's 49 KG

Bindyarani Devi will be in the Group A of the women's 55 KG



Live streaming



Live streaming of all the finals of the IWF World Cup will be available on the official website of Olympics.com in India. The fans can also watch the whole tournament on the Weightlifting House TV after taking a paid subscription.