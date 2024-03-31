Mirabai Chanu returns to world stage, eyes Paris Olympics after injury layoff

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist lifter, Mirabai Chanu, is poised to make her comeback after a six-month injury hiatus as she gears up to participate in the IWF World Cup with her sights set on securing a berth for the Paris Games.

Chanu has been sidelined due to hip tendonitis sustained during the Asian Games in September last year, but her remarkable performance in the lead-up to the injury has put her in a strong position for Olympic qualification.

#Throwback to the day when Mirabai Chanu's grit won India a 🥈 medal at the Tokyo Olympics🗼



Can she do one better at #Paris2024

The World Cup holds dual significance as the final Olympic qualifying event and a mandatory qualifier for the Paris Games. Chanu, currently ranked second in the women’s 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) behind China’s Jian HuiHua, needs only to make an appearance at the event to solidify her spot in Paris.



Having fulfilled the stringent criteria set forth by the 2024 Olympics qualification rules, which include participation in designated championships and events, Chanu's path to Paris seems assured. Despite her entry weight being lower than her personal best, Chanu's focus lies more on a strategic return rather than pushing herself to the limit, especially considering her recent injury struggles.

With the support of her coach Vijay Sharma and the Indian contingent, Chanu aims to peak at the right moment, ensuring her readiness for the upcoming challenges. Meanwhile, fellow Indian lifter Bindyarani Devi will also be in action at the World Cup, albeit in the non-Olympic 55kg category.