Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Weightlifting
Olympic Games Paris 2024 Weightlifting LIVE: Mirabai Chanu in action- Updates, Blog
Follow all the LIVE action from the 49kg weightlifting competition where Mirabai Chanu will be in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 Weightlifting LIVE: Indian weightlifter and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be in action at the 49kg weightlifting competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Making a return from the injury, Mirabai is one of the medal hopefuls for India and the fans are hoping for a podium finish from the strong field.
Stay tuned for updates.
Next Story