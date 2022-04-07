Mirabai Chanu to compete in 49kg instead of 55kg at Commonwealth Games

Contrary to previous plans and reports, Olympic silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu will not compete in the 55kg category at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. This news has come after the International Weightlifting Federation rejected her request to be entered into the 55kg category due to certain rules.

The main rule is that an individual who is the national no. 1 in a particular weight category can be entered as a competitor in that event. The first position in the 55kg category is currently occupied by Bindyarani Devi. Given that Mirabai Chanu is India's no. 1 in the 49kg category, she cannot be entered in the category above as per the IWF rules.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation had initially aimed to send former World junior bronze medallist Jhilli Dalabehera in the 49kg category and Mirabai Chanu in the 55kg category to increase India's medal chances. However, the entire plan will have to be reworked after the official notification by the international governing body.

As it stands, India will have Mirabai competing in the 49kg, Bindyarani in 55kg and Popy taking part in the 59kg. India will not have any weightlifter in the 64kg category as a result of the mixup of weights. This decreases their medal chances considerable and a new structure will have to be worked upon if India is to have considerable success in weightlifting.













