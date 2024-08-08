Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, misses bronze by a whisker

Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finished a heartbreaking fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting adding to the agony of Indian fans on Wednesday.



The 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist Mirabai finished fourth with a total lift of 199kg (88kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk).

Mirabai could manage only three lifts, two of which came in the clean and jerk section, out of six attempts.

The former world champion did well to keep herself in the medal contention after the snatch event but her decision to go with 114kg in her final clean and jerk attempt cost her the second Olympic medal.

Had she succeeded she would have bagged the bronze medal, but the bronze medal went to Surodchana Khambao of Thailand who lifted one kg more than Mirabai.

#MirabaiChanu finishes 4⃣th



Mirabai finishes with a best of 88kg in Snatch and 111kg in C&J - 199kg in total, and falls just short of the podium places. Fought till the end! 🇮🇳🏋️#Paris2024 #OlympicGames #Olympics #Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/ihfn8Vucun — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2024

China's Hou Zhihui smashed the clean-and-jerk Olympic record as she successfully defended her title with an effort of 206kg (89kg+117kg).



Romanian Mihaela Cambei took home the silver with a total of 205kg (93kg+112kg).

Mirabai began with a modest 85kg in her first snatch attempt and then lifted 88kg to end the snatch round in third place. However, in her stronger area of clean and jerk, Mirabai managed to lift just one attempt of 111kg and finished fourth.

Mirabai was off to a shaky start in the clean and jerk. The Indian was last to take her first attempt. While she cleaned 111kg, the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist was unable to execute the second part.

The total lift of 199kg was three kg less than what she lifted at the Tokyo Olympics on her way to the silver medal.

Her fourth-place finish means that India has recorded their highest-ever fourth-place finish in one edition of the Olympics.