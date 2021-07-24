WATCH: Mirabai Chanu's family celebrates as she wins a silver medal in Olympics

Mirabai Chanu lived upto her expectations on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics, as she brought home a silver medal in Women's 49kg weightlifting category. The 26-year-old buried her ghosts from the Rio Olympics, where she failed to earn a podium finish. Despite her recent struggles with injuries, she has come back stronger, and made the entire nation proud of her efforts.

Mirabai Chanu entered her category as one of the favorites for a medal, after having claimed a gold medal at the recently held Asian Championships. Her total across both snatch, and clean and jerk categories totaled to 202kgs, which was more than enough to assure her of a silver medal.

On the other hand, China's Hou Zhihui claimed the gold medal, setting an Olympic record with a total of 210kgs, and 94kg in the snatch event. For India, Mirabai Chanu's feat is an extraordinary day in Indian Olympic history, as the country managed to win a medal on the first day of the Summer Games for the first ever time.

Mirabai Chanu's family celebrates her victory at Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu hails from a modest family in Imphal. The 26-year-old is often regarded as one in a generation athlete, because of sheer hard work and dedication to the sport. Her entire family were rooted in front of the TV Screens back home in Imphal, as they cheered on the Indian towards glory.

Mirabai Chanu managed to successfully complete four out of her six lifts, as she failed to complete her final lifts in both snatch, and clean and jerk events. By the time of her final lift in the event, she had already secured a silver medal. She failed to lift a total of 117kgs on her final clean and jerk attempt, which would have set a new Olympic record.

Mirabai Chanu holds the world record in the clean and jerk category, having lifted a total of 119kg during the Asian Championships held this year. Hence, it was no surprise to see the Indian finish on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.