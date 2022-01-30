Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu to change her weight category

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be shifting her weight category from 49 kg to 55 kg ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

A request was made by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) asking Chanu to move up from her usual weight category for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, according to The Tribune.

The federation's point of view was that Mirabai has a better chance of winning gold in the 55kg category than weightlifter Sorokhaibam Bindiyarani Devi at the CWG.

Bindiyarani, who represented India in the 55kg category, had finished second in last year's Commonwealth Championships.

Mirabai might face some difficulties to top in her new category. Her toughest competition will be the younger Adijat, who is also the reigning World Championships silver medallist.

Talking to the Tribune, Mirabai said, "Desh ke liye kuch bhi karoongi (I will do anything for my country)!"

"I know it will be very difficult for me but I will still give it my all and hopefully we will be able to show the results that we are after," she added.

In order the qualify in the new weight category for the 2022 CWG, Mirabai first has to qualify at the Singapore Weightlifting International, which is to be held from February 25-28.

Mirabai will likely shift to her original weight category after the Birmingham Games.