Media frenzy over Mirabai Chanu — Can we expect this every day for Indian athletes?

Mirabai Chanu doesn't remain on the headlines of newspapers on most days of months. Nor does her name trend on social media with numerous posts over the years.



It probably takes only an event like the Olympics, which comes in four years, for an Indian athlete like Mirabai to be recognised. At least the events that followed indicated so.



India's only medal winner at Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver in weightlifting on Saturday, touched down in Delhi late in the afternoon on Monday. What followed was a frenzy of media persons attempting to get a shot of the Manipuri and probably churn out some quotes for interview. Wading the covid-related regulations of social distancing journalists, try to check past the heavy security deployed for the 26-year-old for a piece of tomorrow's headlines. After all, the occasion calls for such attention in a country that is deprived of a reputable number of Olympic medals.